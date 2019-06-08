Wedding of frogs in Udupi for rains

With the water level going down at the Baje dam, across the Swarna, from where drinking water is supplied to Udupi city, the Udupi Zilla Nagarika Samiti has decided to conduct a wedding ceremony of a male and female frog praying for rains, here on Saturday.

The invitation for the wedding released here states that it is a wedding of “Chi. Varun, son of Kalsank, with Chi. Sou. Varsha, daughter of Kolalgiri Kilinje. The wedding party will come in a procession from Maruthi Veethika, pass through KEB Office, Mitra Hospital, Old Diana Circle, and culminate at Kediyoor Hotel here.”

“To solve the massive water scarcity in Udupi district, prayers would be offered to the rain god, Sri Varuna, along with wedding of frogs (‘manduka kalyanotsava’). This episode will take place at Hotel Kediyoor in Udupi.”

The wedding to be held at 12.05 p.m. on Saturday is being organised by Nityananda Volakadu, former councillor and social worker, Udupi Zilla Nagarika Samiti, and Pancharatna Seva Trust.