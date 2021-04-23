Wedding engagement leads to FIR

MYSURU

23 April 2021 23:41 IST

The city police on Friday registered an FIR against organisers of a wedding engagement for violating COVID-19 protocol.

The FIR was registered by the Saraswathipuram police station limits under Section 5 (1) of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, and Section 188, 269 of the IPC. The police said the number of invitees exceeded what was permitted for indoor functions including weddings and hence a case has been booked.

