Wedding cancelled over sari row

Differences over a petty issue resulted in the cancellation of a wedding that was scheduled for Wednesday at Bidarakere in Hassan taluk. The bridegroom left the scene, forcing the bride to approach the police.

The marriage of Raghu Kumar and Sangeetha was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Bidarakere. They had fallen in love and succeeded in fixing their marriage after convincing the elders of both families.

However, differences broke out between the two families on Tuesday over a sari gifted by the groom’s family to the bride. The bride’s family found the sari to be of poor quality. This led to heated arguments between the two groups.

Sangeetha has filed a complaint with the women’s police station in Hassan.