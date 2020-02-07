Karnataka

Wedding cancelled over sari row

more-in

Differences over a petty issue resulted in the cancellation of a wedding that was scheduled for Wednesday at Bidarakere in Hassan taluk. The bridegroom left the scene, forcing the bride to approach the police.

The marriage of Raghu Kumar and Sangeetha was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Bidarakere. They had fallen in love and succeeded in fixing their marriage after convincing the elders of both families.

However, differences broke out between the two families on Tuesday over a sari gifted by the groom’s family to the bride. The bride’s family found the sari to be of poor quality. This led to heated arguments between the two groups.

Sangeetha has filed a complaint with the women’s police station in Hassan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Hassan
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 12:51:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/wedding-cancelled-over-sari-row/article30756039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY