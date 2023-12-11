Website of online learning platform for NEET aspirants hacked

December 11, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The south-division cybercrime police have registered a case against an unknown person for hacking the website of an online learning platform for NEET students with curated learning modules and stealing the study material to demand ransom.

Based on a complaint filed by the project manager of the company, the police on Saturday registered a case under the IT Act and are trying to track down the accused .

Swathi K.V., in her complaint, said the accused had hacked their website earlier in September and shared the question paper modules and videos on his two websites. He had even offered to sell the study material for ₹2,642.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused on November 12 sent a message to the Telegram account of the company demanding ₹5 lakh worth of crypto-currency to be transferred to his wallet ID and threatened to release the study material of the company publicly.

The accused also shared his account number with a nationalised bank in the name of Yash Raj asking the candidates to transfer the money to get the study material, Ms. Swathi said in her complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.