December 16, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

The National Institute of Engineering will conduct a day-long workshop on Saturday on practical website development and hosting. It will be held at the Diamond Jubilee sports complex and is billed as India’s biggest website development hosting workshop which will also make it into India Book of Records. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there will be expert resource persons from academia and industry.