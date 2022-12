Website hosting workshop held

December 17, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

The National Institute of Engineering conducted a day-long workshop on website development and hosting on Saturday. It was held at the Diamond Jubilee sports complex of NIE from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and over 1,000 students took part in it. The resource persons were drawn from academia and industry. ADVERTISEMENT

