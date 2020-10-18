Belagavi

18 October 2020 22:18 IST

Belagavi NCC Group organised a webinar on “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Saptah IV” at GSS College here from October 12-17.

Colonel JJ Abraham, Group Commander, NCC Group, Belagavi, inaugurated it. He asked cadets to make use of this opportunity to learn about the rich and diverse heritage of other States. Principal N.D. Hegde spoke.

Cadets from Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated in the webinar. They exchanged their knowledge of history, geography, economy, culture, food, language, cuisine, festivals and tourism with each other. They also interacted with the cadets of other States.

The programme aims at enhancing interaction and promoting mutual understanding between people of different States through the concept of State pairing. Every State in the country is paired with another State for a short duration, during which they carry out a structured engagement with one another in the spheres of language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events, tourism and other issues, said a release by Flight Lieutenant R.T. Katamble