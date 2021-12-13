Webinar series on specially-abled persons on Dec. 16

Aim is to create a ‘welcoming’ environment for them in the community

The 12th webinar in the series on “Amazing Abilities of Unstoppable Achievers” by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), Mysuru, featuring specially-abled persons is scheduled to be held between 6.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on December 16.

As part of its initiatives, SVYM is presently running a “Comprehensive Care, Support and Treatment for Persons with Disabilities” (CCST-PWDs), an institution and community-based rehabilitation programme focussing on 21 types of disabilities in Mysuru and Kodagu districts of Karnataka in collaboration with community, various government departments and like-minded NGOs and corporates.

While 22 lakh people had been sensitised about specially-abled persons so far, nearly 40,000 persons with disabilities have directly benefited, said a statement by SVYM.

The webinar series by SVYM is aimed at creating awareness about the “amazing ability” of the specially-abled persons and creating a ‘welcoming’ environment for them in the community. The monthly webinar series began about a year ago on December 3, 2020.

Of the several issues that people with disability faced, a few prominent ones include accessibility, the choice of leading a barrier-free life and inclusion. “This webinar is an attempt to bring some of these ‘celebrities’ onto a platform where they can share their journey, their grit, determination and the fire that burns within them that has made them into role models for all of us,” said the press statement.

The 12th webinarfeatures achiever Adithi Varma.

“Adithi has not allowed Down’s syndrome to affect her, she runs Aditi’s corner snack junction in addition to living life with purpose & joy. She also presented a paper at the 1st Indian International Down Syndrome Conference 2017 in Delhi about “Journey Towards Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual and Development Disabilities in India”, said the press statement by SVYM.

Those interested can register on this link: https://forms.gle/rLsgNvHTwGYX7Sxo8 while the Youtube live streaming is available on https://tinyurl.com/amazing-ability More details can be obtained by contacting 9590091177, e-mail : ccst-pwds@svym.org.in