Webinar on UPSC training on Tuesday

As part of its sustained efforts to cater to the growing demand of those who want to crack the civil services’ examinations, especially the aspirants of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) and so on, The Hindu, in association with Gnyana Sudha Civil Services Academy – an initiative of Gnyana Sudha Vidyalaya, Bidar, is going to organise a webinar between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Titled ‘Train the brain to be a Civil Servant’, the three-hour programme is designed to prepare aspirants with skills and knowledge required.

D. Roopa Moudgil, an IPS officer known for her bold and uncompromising actions and the recipient of President’s Police Medal for her committed service to the society, will be the main resource person. Swami Jyotirmayananda, head of Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram, Bidar; Poornima George, president, GSV Group of Institutions; and Muneshwara Lakha, director of Gnyana Sudha Vidyalaya, Bidar, will grace the occasion.

The webinar is free and open to all. Aspirants are requested to register in advance. Registration Link: https://thehindutheme. zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_0XC3wystTfqgQxvU4 mv2FQ. Call on 98488 34944