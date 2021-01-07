Webinar on emerging trends in seed production technologies concludes

A 10-day national-level online training programme on emerging trends in seed production technology and quality control framework for an effective seed supply chain of horticulture crops organised by College of Horticulture, Bidar, a constituent college of University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, concluded on Wednesday.

The programme, which was inaugurated on December 28, 2020 by Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, Rajendra Prasad, was attended by over 1,400 scholars and students from across the country. A few scholars from Bangladesh, Tanzania, Kuwait, Italy and Germany also took part in the webinar. As many as 27 lectures were delivered during the training programme by eminent resource persons from both the public and private sectors.

A variety of topics related to the latest advances in seed production technology and seed supply chain management were deliberated during the webinar.

Vilash Tonapi, Director, ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad, delivered a talk on the perspective of public-private partnership in seed production. P.E. Rajashekharan, Principal Scientist, IIHR, Bengaluru, spoke on evaluation and practices of germplasm stories in horticultural crops.

Vijay Kori, Advanta Seeds, Hyderabad, presented an overview of product development in vegetable seeds. Kiranjeet Kauri Datth, Professor, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, spoke on the recent advancements in flower and seed production.

The concluding session of the webinar was attended by Vice-Chancellor of University of Agriculture Sciences, Dharwad, M.B. Chetti, Vice-Chancellor of University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, K.N. Kattimani, and Director of Extension, University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkot, Y.K. Kotikal.

Digital certificates were issued to five participants representing Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Delhi and Telangana, and, also an international participant from Italy.

Vice-Chancellor of University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkot, K.M. Indiresh, presided over the event in the presence of organising committee chairman Ravindra Mulge and secretaries Dhananjaya P. and Ashok Surwenshi.