Columbia Asia Hospital Mysore (a unit of Manipal Hospitals) will organise a webinar on discectomy on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The hospital authorities said that nearly 60% of the people in India suffer from low back pain at some point during their lifespan, and though most patients recover with minor treatment, some require surgical intervention. The hospital is conducting the webinar with the objective of addressing the issue of increasing back pain in the country and to create awareness on discectomy.

There is no registration fee. Those interested may call 96200 30123 for registration for the webinar.