A three-day international webinar on ‘Communication in Digital Era’ has been organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of St. Philomena’s College in Mysuru on November 10, 11 and 12.

While Episcopal Vicar of Mysore Diocian Education Society (MDES) Leslie Moras will deliver the presidential address, distinguished Professor and ICSSR Senior Fellow in Department of Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication, UoM, N. Usha Rani will deliver the keynote address at 3 p.m. on November 10. Abhiranjan Jagannath, an application development manager with Accenture in Melbourne, will speak on ‘E-mail Etiquette and Business Communication Skills’ at 3.30 p.m. on November 10, and Neha Malloli, senior test analyst, GBST, Brisbane, will speak on ‘Soft skills for women – an industry perspective’ at 3 p.m. on November 11.

The other speakers at the webinar include Shourabh V. from the University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand, who will deliver a talk on ‘Sports Coverage in the Digital Era’ at 4 pm on November 11, Divyalakshmi Nambiar, a content writer and content strategist, California, USA, will speak on ‘Content Writing’ at 3 p.m. on November 12.

Details can be obtained from Prof. Sukanya, HoD, 9341151434.