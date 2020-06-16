16 June 2020 22:59 IST

Webinar held on emerging opportunities

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru (IIPMB), in association with The Hindu and Business Line, organised a webinar on ‘Growth potential of India’s Agricultural Exports and Emerging Career Opportunities’ on June 14. It was aimed at highlighting new career and business start-up opportunities emerging in the agricultural exports sector for young graduates, nascent entrepreneurs and professionals. IIPMB will launch a two-year PGDM programme in Agricultural Export and Business Management in August. Sanjeev Nandhwani, secretary general, AEPC, said healthcare, agribusiness and food sectors will prosper after the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

In the second session of the webinar, Dr. Vivek Shankar Natarajan, Professor, College of Business, Lamar University, USA and Dr. Sanjay S. Mehta, Professor of Marketing, Sam Houston State University, USA, addressed students interested in career opportunities in the export sector. They underscored the need to develop skills in data analytics, supply chain management and related areas. As many as 277 persons participated in the event, said IIPM in a release.