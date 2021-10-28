Web talk today

BLDE Society's P.G. Halakatti Research Centre, Vijayapura, has organised an online conversation with Sam Pitroda, former technical advisor to the Prime Minister, on Friday about his new book, “Redesign The World- A Global Call To Action”.

According to a press release, scholars of the centre will discuss various technological challenges before the world and possible solutions. Mr. Pitroda will deliver the keynote address. The former Minister M.B. Patil, historian and director of the centre Krishna Kolhar Kulkarni, Mahantesh Biradar, Ashwin Kumar and others will speak. It will be beamed live on the centre's YouTube channel at 5 p.m., the release said.