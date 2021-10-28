Karnataka

Web talk today

BLDE Society's P.G. Halakatti Research Centre, Vijayapura, has organised an online conversation with Sam Pitroda, former technical advisor to the Prime Minister, on Friday about his new book, “Redesign The World- A Global Call To Action”.

According to a press release, scholars of the centre will discuss various technological challenges before the world and possible solutions. Mr. Pitroda will deliver the keynote address. The former Minister M.B. Patil, historian and director of the centre Krishna Kolhar Kulkarni, Mahantesh Biradar, Ashwin Kumar and others will speak. It will be beamed live on the centre's YouTube channel at 5 p.m., the release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 10:34:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/web-talk-today/article37220828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY