Weavers stage protest near Suvarna Soudha

Belagavi

21 December 2021 20:20 IST

Members of Karnataka State Weavers Awareness and Agitation Committee staged a protest in Belagavi on Tuesday, demanding compensation for losses suffered during the lockdown and also some incentives.

They sat in dharna near the Suvarna Soudha and shouted slogans. They listened to some leaders who made speeches. Then, they submitted a memorandum to the government and dispersed.

The weavers have, in the memorandum, demanded that weavers should get all the benefits that are given to farmers, including interest-free loans, free power supply for powerlooms, incentives under Kisan Samman Scheme and scholarships for their children under the Vidya Nidhi Scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

They demanded a rebate of 20% on all cloth produced by weavers cooperatives as extended in Tamil Nadu and 40% rebate, as on Khadi, a rejuvenation fund of ₹500 crore for the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation and Cauvery handlooms and extension of ₹1 crore subsidy scheme, to all weavers.

Ravindra Kalaburgi, Parashuram Dhage, Pandurang Dhotre and others were present.