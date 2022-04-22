Weaver found dead

A weaver labourer was found dead in his home in old city in Belagavi on Friday.

Ganesh Tavari, 32, leaves behind his mother, wife, and two children. “Ganesh had suffered huge losses during the lockdown and his business had not picked up even after the markets opened. He was upset that he was unable to repay his loans and he decided to end his life,’’ the police said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)