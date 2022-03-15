Hijab not an essential practice of Islam, rules Karnataka High Court

High Court of Karnataka | Photo Credit: The Hindu

March 15, 2022 10:46 IST

A three-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka pronounced its verdict on the petitions related to the row over wearing hijab in educational institutions

The wearing of hijab is not an essential practice as per Islamic faith, the Karnataka High Court has ruled. It has also said that the prescription of school uniform is lawful and it does not violate right to freedom of speech or right to freedom of privacy of the Constitution.

A three-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi pronounced its verdict on the petitions related to the row over wearing hijab in educational institutions.

The court said that a Karnataka govt order of February 5, 2022 prescribing policy on uniform was not illegal. No case is made out to take action against the authorities of the Govt PU college for Girls, Udupi, or officers of its College Development Authority, as per the HC order.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice J.M. Khazi, had on February 25 reserved its verdict on completion of hearing on petitions filed by nine Muslim girl students studying in two government pre-university colleges in Udupi district.

The petitioner-students sought a declaration from the court that wearing hijab (headscarf) inside classrooms in educational institutions was their fundamental right to freedom of religion.

The main contention of the petitioners was that hijab was an essential practice for women as per Islamic faith and the government or educational institutions could not stop them from wearing it while attending classes.

Security measures in Mangaluru

As a part of measures to ensure peace and order following pronouncement of final verdict in the hijab issue, the Mangaluru city police held a route march on March 15.

The route march started from Circuit House. The march covered about four kilometres that passed through KSRTC, PVS junction, Hampankatta and other sensitive areas of the city.