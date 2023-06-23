We won’t start any new universities in Karnataka, says M.C. Sudhakar

June 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar said that the government has “no intention” of starting new universities in the State and will instead focus on research and quality education.

He expressed his displeasure over seven new universities started during the last days of the BJP government and said, “It is very difficult to provide adequate funds for the newly formed State universities. There is no point in promoting one university for every 40 to 50 colleges in the State.”

Speaking to the media after bidding farewell to the students of the State universities who are going to the University of Dundee, United Kingdom, on Friday at the Higher Education Council, he added, “During its last days, the BJP government started seven new universities in Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Koppal, Haveri, Bidar and Bagalkote districts. But, it granted only ₹2 crore per university. What kind of universities will be able to be built with ₹2 crore?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT