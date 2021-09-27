‘We will urge the Centre to name train after Angadi’

CM unveils bust of late Suresh Angadi at Savagaon

The State government will urge the Unioni government to name the Belagavi-Bengaluru Express after late Suresh Angadi, former Railway Minister who was instrumental in starting the night train, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Sunday.

Proposal

“We all want the train to be named after him. We will send a formal proposal to the Centre regarding this,” he said, after unveiling a bust of the late leader inside the campus of the Angadi Institute of Engineering and Management in Savagaon village near Belagavi.

The Chief Minister also promised that the State government will work with the Railways to see that the direct rail link between Belagavi and Dharwad, via Kittur, is fast-tracked.

“We will bear our share of the cost of land acquisition and construction. Mr. Angadi began the project and it is our responsibility to complete it soon,” he said.

He spoke about the political life of Mr. Angadi and his contribution to the development of North Karnataka and some railway projects that he began. The former MP and Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri urged the Chief Minister to release enough funds for the quick completion of work on the Belagavi-Kittur-Dharwad line.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi sought the Chief Minister’s help to complete projects, including a ring road, in Belagavi and also work on the new building of the Rani Channamma University. She urged the State government to release ₹900 crore for the Belagavi-Dharwad railway line so that the triple cities will emerge as one industrial hub.