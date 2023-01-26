We will start work on Upper Krishna Project Phase II once Supreme Court judgment comes: Minister

January 26, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Belagavi

“The State will start work on the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Phase II as soon as the Supreme Court decides on the issue,” Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He told journalists that the Supreme Court has already heard the arguments of most riparian States, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana. “It is yet to hear the arguments of Andhra Pradesh. It will be over in a few days and the judgment will be given soon. We have put up a very spirited argument and that we hope that the judgment will be in our favour. We will waste no time in starting work. We will complete it in time too,” he said.

The project will help increase land under irrigation by 5.9 lakh hectares, he said.

“In 2013, the second Krishna river water tribunal gave us permission to utilise 103 tmcft of water. But we are unable to use it for various reasons. In the meantime, all the riparian States approached the Supreme Court. However, Karnataka and Maharashtra have jointly filed petitions asking the court to direct the Union government to publish the award in the official gazette. That is why we are hopeful of a favourable outcome in court,” he said.

“Of the 66.66 lakh hectares of land that have irrigation potential, 40 lakh hectares can be irrigated by major irrigation projects. Of this, Karnataka has already completed projects that can irrigate 30 lakh hectares. Since I took charge as Minister, I have completed projects that can take water to an additional two lakh hectares,” he said.

Of the rest, 10 lakh hectares will be covered by minor irrigation and another 10 lakh hectares can be irrigated by farmers using local resources, the Minister said.

On the allegation that KSRTC had sold old and worn out buses to NWKRTC, he said that he has no idea about the plan. “I do not think they can swap assets between themselves since they are both independent corporations. But no State-owned corporation can sell or give away worn out buses to another. I will get more information from officers about this deal,” he said.

He was reacting to allegations by BJP MLA Abhay Patil that KSRTC has turned North Karnataka into a junk yard by giving away old and worn out buses to NWKRTC.