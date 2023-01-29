We will stand by Kumaraswamy’s decision on Hassan candidate, says Revanna

January 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru/Hassan

Trying to put an end to the controversy over the selection of Janata Dal (Secular) candidate for Hassan constituency that has embarrassed the party, former Minister H.D. Revanna on Sunday clarified that his brother and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy would take the final decision on the party candidate for Hassan.

Stating that the family ties remain strong, Mr. Revanna told presspersons in Hassan: “If someone is under the impression that we will fight over the issue, it is their dream. Whatever Mr. Kumaraswamy decides will be final. We will stand by his decision. There are no differences among leaders. Party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, party president C.M. Ibrahim and Mr. Kumaraswamy will discuss and take a decision.”

Mr. Revanna’s statement in Hassan came as a damage control exercise after his wife Bhavani Revanna last week unilaterally announced that she had been chosen as the party’s candidate, leading to speculation over a family dispute coming into the fore. On Saturday, Mr. Revanna’s children – Suraj Revanna, MLC, and Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP, - waded into controversy by stating that Mr. Deve Gowda would decide on the issue, thus sidelining the role of Mr. Kumaraswamy, who is currently undertaking Pancharatna Yatra.

On his part, Mr. Kumaraswamy had reiterated that an “ordinary party worker” would be given ticket and necessity had not arisen for Ms. Bhavani to contest. Former Hassan Zilla Panchayat vice-president H.P. Swaroop is a serious contender for the party’s ticket from Hassan.

The ticket controversy, which has severely embarrassed the party leaders, has also led to acrimonious public statements and exchange of words between followers of Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Revanna on social media too. Followers of cousins - Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Suraj Revanna - have also been involved in exchange of words on social media.

Meanwhile, downplaying the statements of Mr. Revanna’s children, Mr. Kumaraswamy told presspersons in Sindhagi, Raichur: “Children have expressed their emotions. But we will take the final decision. We will give appropriate responsibility to her (Ms. Bhavani) at an appropriate time.” He said that Mr. Revanna had clarified on the issue, and he had nothing more to add.