ADVERTISEMENT

We will stand by HDK's decision: H.D. Revanna

January 29, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Hassan

Rubbishing talks of differences among leaders, he said the party would choose suitable candidates for Hassan seat

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former minister H.D. Revanna said former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will take the final decision on the party candidate in Hassan.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Sunday, Mr. Revanna said, “Whatever H. D. Kumaraswamy decides is final. We will stand by his decision.”

Further, the JD(S) leader said the party would choose suitable candidates. “Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and C.M. Ibrahim will all discuss and take a call. There are no differences among leaders,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Saturday, Revanna’s sons Suraj Revanna and Prajwal Revanna had said that Deve Gowda would take the final decision on candidates for Hassan district, sidelining the role of Kumaraswamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US