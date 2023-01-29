HamberMenu
We will stand by HDK's decision: H.D. Revanna

Rubbishing talks of differences among leaders, he said the party would choose suitable candidates for Hassan seat

January 29, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna

JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former minister H.D. Revanna said former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will take the final decision on the party candidate in Hassan.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Sunday, Mr. Revanna said, “Whatever H. D. Kumaraswamy decides is final. We will stand by his decision.”

Further, the JD(S) leader said the party would choose suitable candidates. “Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and C.M. Ibrahim will all discuss and take a call. There are no differences among leaders,” he said.

On Saturday, Revanna’s sons Suraj Revanna and Prajwal Revanna had said that Deve Gowda would take the final decision on candidates for Hassan district, sidelining the role of Kumaraswamy.

