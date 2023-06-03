We will revise textbooks: Madhu Bangarappa

June 03, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa has said the State government will revise the textbooks as per the promise made in the election manifesto of the Congress.

Speaking to presspersons here on Saturday, he said: “The textbooks have already reached the schools. We could not stop the books from reaching the schools as it was all over before I could take charge of the department. However, still there is a chance to revise the textbooks,” he said.

Mr. Bangarappa said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was committed to this. Under his leadership, the textbooks would be revised. Baragur Ramachandrappa had already been consulted. “We will include in the textbooks what is necessary in the interest of children’s future,” he said. Mr. Ramchandrappa headed the committee that revised the textbooks during the Congress rule in 2014.

He dismissed BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s comment on the guarantees announced by the Congress. “Kateel has failed. His party has been defeated in the elections,” he said.

Mr. Bangarappa, who was also vice-president of the party’s manifesto committee, said the guarantee schemes were announced keeping the needs of poor people in mind. “We are committed to fulfil our promises,” he added.

He received a grand welcome on his first visit to Shivamogga after taking charge as Minister. Hundreds of Congress workers had gathered to receive him at MRS Circle. He was felicitated at many junctions along the route to Gadikoppa, where the district Congress committee held a felicitation programme.

