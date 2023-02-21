ADVERTISEMENT

We will redo GPT teachers final selection list: Minister

February 21, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following the recent order from the High Court directing the Department of School Education and Literacy to consider female married candidates who have submitted income certificate based on their father’s income, the department has decided to redo the final list of Graduate Primary Teachers (GPT) and it will be announced on Friday or Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy, said: “We will redo the GPT teachers final list following the court direction and even those who submitted father’s income instead of husband’s will be considered. We will announce the new list on the basis of merit.”

While announcing the final list of selected candidates for the recruitment of over 15,000 teachers, the government did not consider those who have submitted the income of their father. Challenging the same, some candidates had approached the court.

