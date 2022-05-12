We will not woo voters by distributing liquor or cash: KRS president Ravi Krishna Reddy

Ravi Krishna Reddy also said Karnataka Rashtra Samithi candidates would not take loans to spend during elections

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi state president Ravi Krishna Reddy has said candidates of the party will not woo voters either by distributing liquor or cash in elections. Speaking at a press conference in Hassan on May 12, Mr. Reddy said whoever joined his party would have to follow this principle in elections.

“We believe in the principle of people’s participation in politics. We are seeking people’s contribution to run the party and face elections. And, we are impressed by the response from the public. Wherever we go, people appreciate our activities and make monetary contributions for the party,” he said.

He also said KRS candidates would not take loans to spend during elections. “If the party receives an average contribution of ₹15 per person in the state, we would get enough funds to bring change in the state in the 2023 assembly elections,” Mr. Reddy said.

“The party has been fighting against corruption and its activities had brought significant changes in government offices. So far, more than 25 government servants had been either suspended or caught while accepting a bribe, because of the KRS. The party would continue such activities,” he said.

Answering a question if the KRS would admit anybody from the JD(S), the Congress or the BJP, Mr. Reddy said he would not admit any MLA or a defeated candidate of these major political parties. “Our objective is to involve only those with a clean image. If there are any good people in the second or the third line of leadership of those parties, they could join the KRS. However, if they come to the KRS they have to face the election as per our principles”, he said.

Leaders of the party are on Jana Chaitanya Yatra across the state to secure support for the party. They interacted with people at different locations in Hassan city. Party leaders Linge Gowda, Janagere Raghu, Tejas Kumar and others were present.