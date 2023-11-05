‘We will not saffronise or Congressise our State Education Policy’

November 05, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The State government has constituted a committee to frame the Karnataka State Education Policy, which will be a model for the entire country, said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy.

In an interview with The Hindu in Shivamogga, the Minister said the policy would not favour any particular political party or be against any party. “Our motto is to focus on what is essential for providing quality education for our children. The committee has been told to interact with all stakeholders, including those who oppose the SEP,” he said.

Excerpts:

Why did the State go for SEP, in place of the new National Education Policy-2020, proposed by the Union government?

There are many reasons. For one, the Centre tried to infuse saffronisation through the policy. Such a policy and syllabus end up communalising children. They will be encouraged to hate somebody. How can we accept that?

Moreover, the BJP government introduced it without holding a discussion with anybody. They were in a hurry to implement it because of the pressure from the party high command. It showed they were more committed to the party high command than quality education for children.

On the other hand, we are not bringing any agenda of Congress in the name of policy. It will remain unbiased.

Besides that, the simple reason for SEP is that we want the schools to be under the State government’s control. Here, for example, we teach children about our great poet Kuvempu, our rulers Krishnadevaraya, Rani Chennamma, warrior Onake Obavva, social reformers Basavanna, Narayana Guru or the rivers like the Cauvery of our land. These are all part of our culture.

In the name of NEP, our children will be forced to study something not connected to our culture. Hence, we want a policy that talks about our culture and nativity.

Do you anticipate the Union government’s non-cooperation to implement the SEP by stopping funds for Centrally sponsored schemes?

I don’t think they will be so cruel... Anyhow, we are providing food for children in Classes 9 and 10. They (the Centre) are providing for children only up to Class 8. We are providing uniform, eggs, and books. We will manage. Already, they are not giving us our due share of taxes. Let them clear our dues first.

The committee headed by Dr. Sukhdev Thorat has only six months time. When you are planning to implement SEP?

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said it will be implemented by next academic year.

I feel the time we have is short. The committee has six months. It has begun the work just two days ago. By April 2024, they may submit the report. Later, we may have to go for textbook revision. It may require more time. Then, we will convey this to the CM.

However, the transition from the NEP to the SEP will be smooth. NEP was implemented only in higher education. The changes will be made so that the students do not feel disturbed.

Will the SEP be applied to ICSE, CBSE, and Central Syllabus schools as well?

The SEP committee will deliberate on this issue. At the end of the day, the idea is to give good education. There are a lot of similarities in the syllabus. SEP aims to do away with any agenda that infuses hatred among children through their textbooks.... We will not saffronise or Congressise our SEP.

Are there any specific instructions to the SEP committee on teaching of Kannada and the medium of instruction?

Kannada will have primacy. Students will have the option to learn other languages. English will be taught too.

With regard to the medium of instruction, the students will have a choice of both Kannada and English medium. Many parents are opting for English medium in our Karnataka Public Schools (KPS). Even those who initially chose Kannada as their medium of instruction are gradually transitioning to English. We respect their choice.

Recently, NCERT panel recommended replacing India with Bharath in textbooks. How do you see it?

All these years, we accepted both Bharath and India. When we introduce ourselves in English, we call ourselves Indian, and in Kannada, we identify ourselves as Bharathiya. But the Centre is trying to divide between Bharath and India.

Moreover, they are bringing up the issue of India and Bharat at the very end of their term. It shows they have no other issue to go before the public. They want to whip up emotions for political gains. Our policy will be clear on this. We will retain both names.

