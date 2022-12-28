We will not evict forest dwellers, promises Madhuswamy

December 28, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Belagavi

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy, on Wednesday, told the Legislative Assembly that the government will not evict any forest dwellers and also make efforts to ensure people displaced due to the Sharavathi project get rights over the forest land granted to them decades ago.

He was responding to a debate over the rights of forest dwellers and the problems being faced by people, who parted with their land for Sharavati Hydel project decades ago.

The Minister said the government would instruct the Forest Department officials to ensure no forest dweller is affected. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had already consulted the Union government on the issue of people affected due to the Sharavathi project. The government would take consent from the Centre on denotification the forest land granted to those displaced.

“Karnataka High Court objected to the denotification of the forest lands done without taking consent from the Government of India, as per the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Hence, the denotification had been cancelled. However, the government is committed to protect the interests of families, who gave up their land for the project,” he said.

Earlier, raising the issue Hartal Halappa, Sagar MLA, of the BJP, said more than 18,000 families, settled in 232 villages, were displaced due to the Sharavathi project between 1950 and 1965. The government took them to different places and allowed them to settle in forest areas. “However, many of them did not get rights over the land, where they settled. The Congress government denotified the forest land to help the families. However, following a petition by a resident of Shivamogga district, the High Court cancelled the denotification order. The government should come to the rescue of people, who gave up their land decades ago to generate power”, he said.

He also wanted the State Government to put pressure on the Centre to bring in suitable changes to the Forest Rights Act so that the forest dwellers could get rights over the forest land without difficulties. “As per the provisions under the act, the families have to provide sufficient evidence to show their presence in the forest area for over three generations - 75 years. It is difficult to provide the documents to prove the claim. Hence, the conditions should be altered to benefit the forest dwellers”, he said.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, intervening on the issue of people affected due to Sharavathi project, said the government should explore all options to help the families affected. The denotification of forest land was done during his tenure with a good intention, taking legal opinion. However, the court cancelled only one among the 55 denotification orders issued. “The BJP government withdrew all denotification orders leaving the families in difficult situation. The government should move the Supreme Court and also make efforts at the Central Government to release the forest land in favour of the people settled there”, he said.