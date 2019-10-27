‘We will not attempt to dislodge govt.; hope flood-affected people get help’

“We will not try to dislodge the BJP government. Other leaders may be after power. But we are not. We will work as an Opposition party and hope that the ruling party helps the flood affected people,” former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said in Belagavi on Saturday.

“Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah keeps talking about mid-term polls in the State. But I don’t think there will be mid-term polls in the State. This seems more true after the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana,” he said. He spoke to journalists in the government circuit house before leaving to visit flood-hit areas in north Karnataka.

He said that a government of any party needs the support of the people and the Opposition to work for the poor and flood-affected. “No issue can be resolved overnight. Every government needs time to address issues and that is why I don’t criticise the ruling party like other Opposition leaders. What will happen to the pace of development if there are elections every five to six months,” he said.

He said that the claims by some leaders that the State exchequer was empty were baseless. There is enough money in the treasury. The government should spend it on activities like flood relief. If we could gather ₹25,000 crore to provide for the loan waiver scheme in just one year, why can this government not raise enough money to spend on flood relief,” he said.

He said there were some errors in the way the flood loss was estimated. “The poor have been left out of the house less families survey. Even those who suffered major losses have been listed under minor losses. Instead of giving ₹5 lakh to those who lost houses, the State government should build houses for them. It should build decent colonies for people to live in. It should rebuild damaged houses and erect poles and lay power lines afresh. The State government should not neglect flood relief,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the JD(S) attached top priority to the byelections and would field their candidate from all constituencies. “We are focusing on Gokak this time. I ask the people to support our party. I promise to liberate them from the feudalistic powers ruling the taluk,” he said.

He chided the Jarkiholi brothers who were addressed as Sahukars (the wealthy) by the people of Gokak. “The people of Gokak are innocent. They keep addressing their leaders as Sahukars. What kind of titles are these, in these modern days? The people should come out of such feudalistic mindset. The byelection is a golden opportunity for them to come out of the clutches of some leaders,” he said.