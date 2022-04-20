We will name Shivamogga airport after BSY: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, said the State Cabinet has decided to name the airport being constructed at Sogane near Shivamogga after former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the construction of the airport, Mr. Bommai said the former Chief Minister played a major role in bringing the airport for Shivamogga. “Considering his interest in this project, we have chosen his name for the airport. And, the same will be forwarded to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. We will get the naming process completed before the construction is completed,” he said.

For the past few months, there has been demand from several seers and people of Shivamogga to name the airport after Yediyurappa. K.S. Eshwarappa was one among those who suggested Mr. Yediyurappa’s name at a public function. Later, he had led a delegation of people’s representatives from Shivamogga to the Chief Minister on this issue.

“The airport would be inaugurated by December this year. By then, we will have all facilities necessary in place. Similarly, the construction of airport at Vijayapura would also be completed soon,” he said.