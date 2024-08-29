ADVERTISEMENT

We will inaugurate stage 1 of Yettinahole project soon: DKS

Updated - August 29, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inspecting the trial run of stage 1 of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water project in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday, August 28. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that stage 1 of the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah within a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, spoke to the media at Hebbanahalli near Sakleshpur on Thursday, August 29, after inspecting the trial run of stage 1 of the project. He initiated the trial run on Wednesday at Kumbaradi. The next day, he visited Hebbanahalli to inspect the delivery chamber four.

The Minister said he hoped to hold the programme to inaugurate the project within 10 days. He would finalise the date after discussing it with the Chief Minister. “The project will benefit people in Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Chitradurga, parts of Ramanagara, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru. We will invite all elected representatives of the districts to benefit from the project,” he said.

Answering a question regarding the governor’s approval for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said there was nothing to blame the CM in the case. “The CM’s wife got the land from her brother. After MUDA encroached upon the land, during the BJP rule, alternative land has been allotted. There is nothing to blame the CM,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US