We will inaugurate stage 1 of Yettinahole project soon: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that stage 1 of the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah within a few days.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources, spoke to the media at Hebbanahalli near Sakleshpur on Thursday, August 29, after inspecting the trial run of stage 1 of the project. He initiated the trial run on Wednesday at Kumbaradi. The next day, he visited Hebbanahalli to inspect the delivery chamber four.

The Minister said he hoped to hold the programme to inaugurate the project within 10 days. He would finalise the date after discussing it with the Chief Minister. “The project will benefit people in Tumakuru, Chickballapur, Chitradurga, parts of Ramanagara, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru. We will invite all elected representatives of the districts to benefit from the project,” he said.

Answering a question regarding the governor’s approval for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said there was nothing to blame the CM in the case. “The CM’s wife got the land from her brother. After MUDA encroached upon the land, during the BJP rule, alternative land has been allotted. There is nothing to blame the CM,” he added.