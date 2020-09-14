We will highlight failure of govt. in the coming session: Saleem Ahmed

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Sunday.

MANGALURU

14 September 2020 02:23 IST

A meeting of Congress MLAs to be chaired by senior party leader Siddaramaiah on September 16 will discuss ways to corner the B.S. Yediyurappa government in the forthcoming legislature session by highlighting issues like the alleged corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 care appliances and failure in containing sale and consumption of drugs, Saleem Ahmed, president, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ahmed said Congress legislators will take part in the legislature session. There was no question of abstaining for fear of COVID-19. So far, 1,336 questions were submitted to the Speaker and the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Council.

The State government has failed to answer questions raised by the Congress on alleged corrupt practices in the procurement of material for COVID-19 care. The violence in D.J. Halli police station limits has shown the poor state of law and order situation. The government has failed in getting assistance from the Centre to compensate losses sustained by floods. “The CLP will discuss these issues and come out with a strategy to highlight the faults of the State government,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking exception to a statement by MLC Ravi Kumar about the likely arrest of some legislators for their alleged links with drug peddlers, Mr. Ahmed said politicians should excise restraint when police are inquiring in the issue. The Congress does not support anybody involved in the peddling of narcotic drugs and will take action against MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan if the inquiry shows the latter’s alleged links with drugs, he said.

He said core committees will be formed in Dakshina Kannada and in other district party units to address organizational issues within and prepare the party to face the coming elections to the gram panchayats and the 2023 State Assembly elections. The core committees will be headed by the District Congress presidents and will not supersede the District Congress Committee, he added.