GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We will have a world record of suspending people and fining contractors because I want good quality roads: Gadkari

We need to accept white topping technique to tackle heavy rains, said the Union Minister

Published - September 26, 2024 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaking at an international seminar on ‘Advances in Bridge Management’ organised by Indian Road Congress, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaking at an international seminar on 'Advances in Bridge Management' organised by Indian Road Congress, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said officials and contractors will be held responsible for poor quality of road works.

Speaking at the international seminar of the Indian Road Congress, ‘Advances in Bridge Management,’ in Bengaluru, Mr. Gadkari said, “We will have a world record of suspending people and fining contractors because I want good quality roads.”

Mr. Gadkari encouraged engineers to visit the Worli Sea Link in Mumbai to observe its construction standards, noting that even after 26 years, the expansion joints remain flawless, unlike in many other projects. He pointed out issues with the expansion joints of the Dwarka Expressway, which is meant to be a premium project, and criticised contractors and engineers for compromising on quality.

He mentioned noticing numerous posts on social media highlighting complaints about poor road conditions. “We need to accept white topping technique to tackle heavy rains,” said Mr. Gadkari.

He also urged the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to enhance road quality and expedite decision-making and emphasised the need for independent quality assessments and the adoption of new technologies, including collaboration with research institutions, to improve the country’s road infrastructure.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari being felicitated by Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi during an international seminar on ‘Advances in Bridge Management’ organised by Indian Road Congress, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari being felicitated by Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi during an international seminar on 'Advances in Bridge Management' organised by Indian Road Congress, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

“Today, IRC serves as a knowledge engine for our growth in infrastructure. One thing I have consistently advocated for, and proposed to all the office-bearers of IRC, is that it should function more like a political party in terms of organisation. As professionals, you should establish a permanent institute for management training and development, along with technical laboratories that are active full-time. These facilities should focus on research and technology, where you can appoint experienced professionals, even up to the age of 70, to take advantage of their knowledge and expertise. We are prepared to provide land in Delhi and offer grants to develop the necessary infrastructure for IRC,” Mr. Gadkari said.

Published - September 26, 2024 10:48 pm IST

