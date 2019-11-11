We will give a tough fight in six seats: Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday said that the party would field candidates in all 15 Assembly constituencies that are going to bypolls, and the they would give a tough fight in at least six seats.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the party would give a tough fight in two seats in Belagavi district and four in Old Mysore region. He also said that the JD(S) will be contesting the bypolls without forging an alliance with either the Congress or the BJP.

The B.S. Yediyurappa-led government in the State is stable since it does not face a threat from the outside, he said. He, however, added that the government may face serious trouble because of internal conflicts within the BJP. Mr. Gowda said that the BJP government in the State was on safe ground since the JD(S) would not ally with the Congress because of previous bad experiences.

Holding former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responsible for the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the State, Mr. Gowda said that some of the legislators who resigned were close to him. The former Prime Minister said that the Congress high command’s decision to make H.D. Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister, without taking Mr. Siddaramaiah into confidence, was wrong.

“We have got enough time for the next Assembly elections (more than three years), and I will tour across the State to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level. I will not sacrifice the party’s interests for the sake of alliances,” Mr. Gowda added.