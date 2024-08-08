GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We will give a befitting reply to the Opposition, says Shivakumar

‘The scams during the BJP rule are in various stages of investigation’

Published - August 08, 2024 09:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday inspecting the venue of the Congress rally in Mysuru.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday inspecting the venue of the Congress rally in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Ahead of the Congress rally in the city, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said here on Thursday that the party would give a befitting reply to the BJP-JD (S) combine and expose their corrupt practices and internal bickering.

Speaking to presspersons after reviewing arrangements for the Congress rally which is slated for Friday, he said every Congress activist had rallied behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was not involved in the irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

“The entire Congress is behind Mr. Siddaramaiah as baseless allegations have been hurled against him,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

“As far as BJP and JD (S) are concerned they can abuse me in any way they want and it will not affect me. But they have to give answers to questions about their rally in Mysuru,” Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC chief, said.

Alluding to what he described as scams that had taken place during the BJP rule, Mr. Shivakumar said they were in various stages of investigation.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Congress had enough ammunition to fire at the BJP and the JD (S) and much of it would be unleashed in the days ahead.

He said the two Opposition parties believed in the dictum that an enemy’s enemy is a friend and hence had come together to fight the Congress. But all through their show of unity there had been internal bickering and differences had come out in the open, he said.

Taking potshots at the Opposition’s padayatra, Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress too had conducted such exercises in the past but it was for a public cause like the Mekedatu project.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.