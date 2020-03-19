We will focus on other diseases too: CM

Days after criticism by some BJP MLAs that other epidemics were not getting the kind of importance being given to COVID-19, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that a special meeting of the State Cabinet had taken stock of the situation with respect to bird flu, A(H1N1), and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) too.

Briefing the Assembly after a special meeting of the State Cabinet, the Chief Minister said it had been decided to focus seriously on bird flu which was prevalent in the districts of Mandya, Mysuru, and Davangere; A(H1N1) that was reported from most parts of the State; and KFD that was prevalent in some districts, including Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.