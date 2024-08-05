GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We will fight the MUDA case legally and politically, says Karnataka CM

The State Cabinet has decided that the Raj Bhavan should withdraw the notice issued to the CM and reject the complaint filed by T.J. Abraham

Updated - August 05, 2024 03:47 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks to mediapersons in Belagavi district.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks to mediapersons in Belagavi district.

“We will fight the MUDA case legally and politically,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in Belagavi on August 5.

“The government of Karnataka and the Congress party will effectively deal with the case legally and politically,” he told reporters in the airport in Sambra before leaving for a visit to flood-hit areas in the district.

“The State Cabinet has decided that the Raj Bhavan should withdraw the notice issued to the CM and reject the complaint filed by T.J. Abraham. This request has been communicated to the Governor’s office,” he said.

“We have to wait and see the next steps that the Governor will take in this regard,” he said.

