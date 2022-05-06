‘We will field a party worker in Hassan’, says HDK

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the Janata Dal (Secular) will win the Hassan seat in the next Assembly polls by fielding a party worker. “There is no need for either H.D. Revanna or any of his his family members to contest, to defeat the BJP candidate”, he told presspersons at Channarayapatna on Friday.

He was reacting to BJP MLA Preetham Gowda’s recent statement that he would win by a margin of not less than 50,000 votes if Mr. Revanna was fielded in Hassan. Mr. Kumaraswamy said so far he had not intervened with the party affairs in Hassan district. However, he would intervene in the case of the Hassan seat. “There are many who had worked for the party in Hassan. We will field one among them to fight and win the seat. The party will take a decision on this at an appropriate time”, he said.

Further, on Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda’s recent comments on quitting the JD(S), Mr. Kumaraswamy said nobody was indispensable to the party. Many leaders had left the party in the past too. “We have built the party and continue to strengthen it”, he said.