‘We will convince Uddhav Thackeray to pass resolution against CAA’

MANGALURU

22 February 2020 14:35 IST

Congress MLA says there are no differences among coalition partners in Maharashtra

The Congress will convince Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to pass a resolution against implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the legislature session that starts from February 24, Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique has said.

“It is our responsibility to convince him and we are confident on doing it,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

Mr. Siddique was reacting to the statement of Mr. Thackeray in support of CAA following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. While stating that the CAA will not take away citizenship rights in Maharashtra, Mr. Thackeray said he was opposed to the National Register of Citizenship. The government will scrutinise new columns proposed in the National Population Register and not go ahead with it if found problematic, Mr. Thackeray had said.

Mr. Siddique said the Congress was opposed to the CAA and the proposed NRC and NPR. “Mere airing of the views by Mr. Thackeray in favour of CAA does not show there are differences among coalition partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi (comprising Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party),” he said and added that a meeting of coalition partners will be held shortly before the budget session that begins from Monday.

“We will make sure that the allies are with us,” he said while expressing confidence of getting a resolution passed against the CAA, NRC and NPR in the forthcoming legislature session.