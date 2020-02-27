We will be happy if government contributes to Jesus statue project, says Archbishop

Expressing happiness that their stand has been vindicated over the allotment of land for installation of a Jesus Christ statue atop Kapala Betta in Kanakapura, Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado on Thursday said the community would be grateful if the government also contributed to the project.

His response came after the Ramanagaram district administration submitted its report on the legality of allotment of 10 acres to Harobele Kapala Betta Development Trust. The administration is learnt to have said that there has been no illegality or violation in allotment of land. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, and other groups have raised objections to the project and the government had asked the district administration to look into the land allotment.

“We are happy that the government has done a sincere job of finding the real antecedent. It shows that we have obtained the land legally and most requirement and obligation have been fulfilled. Our stand seems to be vindicated,” Mr. Machado told The Hindu. He further said: “We will be grateful if the government in power helps us to build the statue. We will be encouraged if the government also supports the initiative by perhaps making a contribution.”

Further, he said: “In the past, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had opened avenues for Christians to receive aid. This would be another gesture.”

On the commencement of work on the statue, the Archbishop said: “We will wait for publication of the report. Surely, we will take the government into confidence in whatever has to be done in future.”

The issue [to ascertain the legalities in allotting land for the controversial statue] was thoroughly looked into from various angles, sources said, adding that a host of government personnel from Revenue, Forest, and Mines and Geology were deputed to look into the issue. The allegations made by various Hindu groups were also taken into consideration before finalising the report, sources added.

According to sources, no major violations pertaining to allotment of 10 acres of ‘gomala’ land (land reserved for grazing cattle) were found during the probe conducted prior to preparation of the report.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said he was yet to look into the report. “Further action will be taken after the report is examined,” he said.

Trouble in another hillock?

Trouble for Christians could be brewing at the Mahima Betta at Dodddasagarahalli village in Devanahalli taluk with the community members allegedly being asked not to utilise four-and-a-half acres that has been allocated for a cemetery. On Thursday, revenue officials also visited the spot for inspection.

According to Archbishop Peter Machado, the land allotted to the community for cemetery is also being used for over 50 years for prayers during the Lenten season and has the cross that has been put up. “Local people have no problem but people from outside are now stating that we have occupied the land. It is similar like Kapala Betta). We do not want any land that is not given in a proper or official manner. We will not want to encroach,” he added.

Will oppose statue

A senior RSS functionary and a senior Minister in the State government have both said that irrespective of the report, they will not allow the Jesus Christ statue to come up on Kapala Betta. “The RSS has launched a movement against the proposed statue and will ensure the State government does not allow the construction of the statue. We believe the hillock has had a tradition of Hindu worship and that the Christ statue will lead to more conversions,” a senior functionary said.