We will accept caste census report, says Siddaramaiah

July 02, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Accusing the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of not accepting the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes report on caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the Congress government would accept the report.

“It was the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who told Puttarangasetty not to get the caste census report. We will accept the census report. Such census and studies are necessary to eliminate discrimination in society,” the Chief Minister said after the ground-breaking ceremony of Kaginele Mahasamstana Kanaka Guru Peetha mutt here on Sunday.

He said that the government would implement the five guarantees announced during the election irrespective of difficulties. “We will pay for five announcements in this Budget. Our five slogans are beyond caste and religion. The poor and the middle class are in dire straits. We are fulfilling these five declarations to alleviate their suffering.”

Promising to fight for the oppressed classes, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that as long as he was in power, he would strive for the welfare of the oppressed classes, Dalits, minorities, and the poor.

Former Minister and BJP legislator S.T. Somashekar credited Mr. Siddaramaiah for him winning the election for the second time in 2018. “I was elected as an MLA for the second time due to grants and development programmes given by the Siddaramaiah government between 2013 and 2018.” He also said that Mr. Siddaramaiah never indulged in hate politics.