We were expecting better results at the national level, says B.Y. Raghavendra

B.Y. Raghavendra, the BJP candidate, who was elected to Parliament for the fourth time after the counting of votes held on Tuesday, said that the party workers were not in the mood to celebrate as the party’s performance at the national level was not as expected.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Raghavendra said the party was expecting more than 400 seats to win. “The workers were not in a mood to celebrate yesterday. However, we are confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will assume office once again and work as per the expectations of the people,” he said.

Thanking the people of Shivamogga for re-electing him, he said he would focus on development of the constituency without harming nature. “Today is World Environment Day. We have to conserve nature for future generations. I will ensure development without causing damage to environment,” he said.

The MP said he would prioritise resolving the issue of bagair-hukum cultivators, those who were displaced due to Sharavathi power project and other long-pending issues in his tenure.

Referring to the performance of the Congress party in Karnataka, Mr. Raghavendra said the ruling party had lost its face by winning only nine seats. “The Congress claimed to win at least 20 seats in the State. People have not supported the ruling party,” he said.

Even in Sorab, represented by Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa in the State assembly, a majority of the voters had favoured the BJP. “During the elections, there were many allegations and comments. The people of the constituency have given a fitting reply to all those comments. Now, let us focus on development of the constituency,” he said.

