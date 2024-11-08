ADVERTISEMENT

We weep because we know poverty, says Deve Gowda

Published - November 08, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of JD(S) national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at an election rally in Channapatna Assembly constituency where his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting as the NDA candidate. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Stating that he will not rest till he gets rid of the Congress government in the State, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, whose family has been taunted by Congress leaders for weeping in public, on Friday said his family has “inherited tears because the family has come up from poverty”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will not say anything to those who are taunting us. We are aware of the problem of farmers and the poor. Those who respond to problems will have the heart of a mother. Our family understands poverty and problems,” the former Prime Minister told presspersons at Pandavapura in Mandya district, recalling his early years of poverty. “When a farmer is in trouble, we weep.”

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he alleged that the former had “worked for underworld don Kotwal Ramachandra for ₹100 but is now the president of the party that had been presided over by people like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.”

His reaction came after former Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh taunted the family for shedding tears in public for the sake of votes, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that NDA candidate for the Channapatna Assembly seat byelection Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been tutored to “continue with the family’s tradition of weeping”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Silence over Prajwal

The Chief Minister had also questioned the silence of the former Prime Minister’s family over the sexual assault cases allegedly involving former MP Prajwal Revanna, and had sought to know why Mr. Gowda, Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had not shed tears for the sexual assault victims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US