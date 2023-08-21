We want reservation for backward classes in parliament, Assembly, says former MLC

August 21, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

R.K. Siddaramanna, Former BJP MLC, has said that reservation for backward classes should continue as long as casteism prevails and also demanded reservation for backward classes in the Assembly and parliament.

Speaking at the 108th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Siddaramanna said reservation was introduced with the objective of giving representation to all castes. Hence, it should continue as long as casteism continues in society. “As of now, political reservation has been given to backward classes in urban and rural local bodies. But there is no reservation for these classes in State Assemblies and parliament. We should raise our voices for this,” he said.

In all political parties, he remarked, leaders belonging to backward classes hardly get a chance to be on the panels meant to select candidates in any election. “I am stating this as a prominent leader in a major political party,” he said. The former MLC also urged the State government to accept the State Backward Classes Commission’s report of the socio-economic survey. The report had been prepared by the commission long ago. “No party is ready to accept the report. Now Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he will accept it. I hope he accepts it at the earliest,” he said.

Further, he said the report was not a census, but a survey of all families. “Such a survey should be conducted once every 10 years to assess the social, economic and educational status of families. The survey report is essential to assess the impact of social welfare schemes and programmes introduced by the government over the years,” he said.

The programme was organised by the federation of backward classes. Socialist Puttaiah, social activist Ti. Na. Srinivas, Prof. Rachaiah, Prof. Shubha Maravathe, columnist B. Chandre Gowda and others spoke about the contributions of Devaraj Urs and others on the occasion.