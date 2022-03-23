“We the People’ to be staged
The Hassan district unit of Samata Sainik Dal is organising staging of the play ‘We the People’ at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hassan on Thursday at 6.30 p.m.
SSD district president Sathish said that the play had been produced by the Shivamogga unit of Rangayana. K.P. Lakshman has adopted the play written by Rajappa Dalwai to the stage. The play is based on the Constitution of the country.
Entry is free.
