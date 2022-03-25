“We the people of India” receives good response in Hassan

The play – We the People of India – staged by Shivamogga Rangayana team in Hassan on Thursday received an impressive response.

Nearly 500 people watched the play at Ambedkar Bhavan. The way the actors engaged the audience was appreciated by the theatre-lovers.

The play, written by Rajappa Dalwai, is based on the Indian Constitution and its architect Dr. Ambedkar. K.P. Lakshman has directed the play which tells the story of the Constitution and its significant features.

Twice in the play, the characters get down the stage and narrate the story standing amidst people. “The direction was excellent. The characters engaged the audience well. The audience never lost interest in the performance”, opined H.R. Naveen Kumar, a writer and social activist.

Among the audience were officers, teachers, activists, home-makers and students.

B.N. Nandini, Additional SP of Hassan, said that initially, she had no plan to watch the entire play as she had other engagements. “But, the performance and the way the issue had been presented prompted me to stay back and watch the entire play. The team deserves appreciation for bringing the story of the Constitution on the stage. I am moved by the way the play discussed women’s issues”, she said.

Many people felt that the play successfully conveyed the basic principles on which the Constitution had been framed. It should reach a larger audience. “The play is being staged at a time when rulers are engaged in weakening independent institutions of the country. We are facing tough times. A section of people is being denied the right to do business. If this trend continues, all weaker sections will suffer. I wish this team come out with another play on how the rights guaranteed by the Constitution are being denied to people”, opined H.K.Sandesh, a senior leader of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti.

Hassan district unit of Samata Sainik Dal’s president Sathish and his friends had organised the event.