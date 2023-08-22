‘We should work to channelise the energy of youth in a productive manner’

August 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

‘Youngsters are the nation’s treasure and we should work hard to channelise their energy in a productive way. It is our priority to ensure employment for the youth and the State government is making consistent and consolidated efforts to make it happen,” Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating an employment mela jointly organised by the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department (SDEL), Sanjeevini (Karnataka Rural Livelihood Mission), Bidar district administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Industries Centres (DICs) in collaboration with Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology at Bhalki in Bidar district on Monday.

Emphasising the importance of the participation of the youth in nation building, Mr. Khandre said that talent, enthusiasm and thinking of youth can go a long way in giving direction to the process of nation building. Besides providing theoretical knowledge, education institutions should create opportunities for the youth to contribute to the nation’s development by imparting practical and skill-based education.

He said about 65% of the country’s population is youth aged under 35. In fact, India is expected to surpass China’s population very soon. India’s youth is the biggest asset, he reiterated. The youth need to develop a greater number of skills to evaluate and apply knowledge in ways that meet the new demands.

Mr. Khandre advised youth not to sit idle looking for jobs at their nearest place. Instead, unemployed youth should come out of their comfort zone, face the challenges and get good jobs to design their future. He also called upon youth to dream big and become entrepreneurs to create employment rather than seeking jobs.

As many as 80 multinational companies participated in the employment mela at Bhalki and 3,768 applicants secured placements in various companies during the event.

Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan and MLCs Chandrashekar Patil and Aravind Kumar Aarali were present.