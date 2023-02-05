HamberMenu
We should protect Kappatagudda, says seer

Sri Shivakumar Swami of Gadag asks people to conserve what he calls Sahyadri of North Karnataka

February 05, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The Kappatagudda hill range is a biodiversity hotspot in Gadag district.

Sri Shivakumar Swami, seer of Gadag Kapothagiri Math, has urged people to protect and conserve the Kappatagudda forest, a biodiversity centre in Gadag district.

Calling it the Sahyadri of North Karnataka, he said that it has to be protected at any cost. “We have already lost rare treasures, including the forests of Ballari and Sandur regions, to iron ore mining. Kappattagudda is the only area that provides greenery and a vast lung space in this arid region; we should preserve it as it is,” he said.

He was delivering a lecture on “Protection of Kappattagudda forest”, as part of Basayya Shivayya Shirol’s 83rd birth day endowment programme at Karnataka Vidyavardhak Sangha (KVS) in Dharwad on Friday.

“Kappattagudda is a rich reservoir of medicinal and aromatic plants, forest fruits and forest products. But, officials and politicians are not interested in preserving it. There are more than 340 rare medicinal plants on the hill ranges. It is nothing less than green gold and it needs to be protected. Instead of preserving such wealth, we are running behind temporary sheen of gold and jewellery. That is ironical,” he said.

He recalled the contribution of late seer Sri Siddaling Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Math in this connection. He led an agitation by taking onboard common people and environmentalists. But it is still not out of danger.

“Officers, investors and politicians are still looking for manganese ore there. Quarry companies and corporates are still looking for mining opportunities. And some people have even made attempts to mine gold here, by using sodium cyanide. That is why, residents of the region are still wary of such people visiting the mountain. The State government is not clear about its intentions. It is yet to declare clearly that mining will not be allowed there,” he said.

Kappatagudda was declared a reserved forest in 1890. “I wonder how governments could allow mining in reserved forest area when the Supreme Court’s Green Bench had categorically prohibited such activities in such places,” he said.

Vidyavardhak Sangha president Chandrakanth Bellad, Basayya Shirol, Shankar Kumbi, S.R. Ramanagoudar and others were present.

