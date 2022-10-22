‘We should go back to true literature’, says Bhyrappa

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 22, 2022 18:38 IST

Novelist S.L. Bhyrappa inaugurating the two-day Hoysala Sahityotsava in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The number of teachers teaching ‘true literature’ has come down in universities as they are all confined to different theories, opined novelist S.L. Bhyrappa.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day Hoysala Sahityotsava in Hassan on Saturday, he said.tThe history of literature goes back to the Vedas. “Vedas are the first texts of literature. Upanishads are full of stories, which deal with values. And, the essence of literature is to explore values”, he said.

“Literature can analyse the changes in our lives and values, understand them and make others understand the same. Literatue cannot do anything more than this”, he said.

The teachers in universities speak of rebellion or casteism while teaching literature. “Literature cannot eradicate poverty. To alleviate poverty industrialisation is necessary”, he said.

Stressing the need for returning to true literature, he said, “We should go back to Kavya Meemamse (poetics). The writing should include rasa, dhwani and ouchitya. The true readers are aware of all this. They cannot be misled”, he said.

Pradhan Gurudutt presided over the inaugural ceremony. Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, poet B.R. Lakshmana Rao, writer Jogi, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi, Parishat’s Hassan unit president H.L.Mallesh Gowda and others were present.

Writers, poets, critics from different parts of the State are taking part in the programme.

